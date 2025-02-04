Varun Chakravarthy: India's Mystery Weapon in ODI Plans

In a strategic move, the in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been integrated into India's ODI squad. Following his outstanding performances in the recent T20I series against England, where he claimed 14 wickets, the team management is eager for the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner to 'keep up the momentum.'

Despite not being initially selected for the upcoming ODIs and Champions Trophy, Chakravarthy is being closely monitored by coach Gautam Gambhir. Training with ODI stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, he remains a strong candidate for selection before the February 12 deadline for squad changes. However, playing without a single ODI might affect his chances.

India's spin options currently include Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav. Yet, Chakravarthy's unique skills and recent form could see him becoming the second wrist spinner in India's lineup. In recent outings, his improved over-spin technique has puzzzed opponents, making him an asset for future matches against England, Bangladesh, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)