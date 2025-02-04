Nafi Thiam Skips Indoor Season to Focus on Tokyo
Nafi Thiam, a three-time Olympic heptathlon champion, will skip the indoor season to focus on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Her decision means missing the European and World Indoor Championships. Overcoming recent injuries, her goal is to secure a major title she has never won.
Olympic heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam has opted out of this year's indoor season, with her sights set on the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. Her management confirmed the decision on Tuesday, stating, "Nafi will not compete during the indoor season, including the European and World Indoor Championships."
The European Indoor Championships are slated for March 6-9 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, with the World Indoor Championships set for March 21-23 in Nanjing, China. The World Athletics Championships will take place from September 13-21.
Thiam, a seasoned athlete with three European indoor pentathlon titles, aims to clinch the elusive World Indoor title. Despite a previous Achilles tendon injury, the 30-year-old Belgian is focused on adding to her impressive record of Olympic and world titles.
