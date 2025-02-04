Left Menu

Injury Woes Hit Wales Ahead of Six Nations Italy Clash

Owen Watkin will miss Wales' Six Nations match against Italy due to a serious knee injury. The team's forward Aaron Wainwright may play despite a facial cut. Wales has strengthened their squad with Taine Plumtree and WillGriff John.

Wales centre Owen Watkin is set to miss the Six Nations match against Italy this Saturday due to a severe knee injury sustained in their tournament opener against France, which ended in a 43-0 defeat.

Forwards coach John Humphreys confirmed Watkin's absence but provided no precise timeframe for his recovery, leaving the player out of the Rome lineup.

Aaron Wainwright, though injured in the face during the same game, might still feature against Italy. Additionally, Wales has bolstered their squad by bringing in Taine Plumtree and reinstating tighthead prop WillGriff John.

