India's ICC Champions Trophy Hopes Rest on Kohli and Sharma's Performance

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has emphasized the significance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, suggesting that strong showings from the two cricketing stalwarts could significantly benefit India. The Champions Trophy, featuring eight teams and encompassing 15 matches, will unfold across venues in Pakistan and Dubai.

In an exclusive dialogue with Star Sports, Raina shared insights on the evolving game of Rohit Sharma, stating, "Rohit Sharma's strike rate has witnessed a considerable boost since the ODI World Cup 2023." Raina noted Rohit now scores at a strike rate of 119-120, underscoring him as one of India's premier ODI batsmen. Further, Raina believes both Rohit and Virat's formidable past records fuel their confidence, enhancing India's prospects in the high-stakes tournament.

The ICC Champions Trophy, slotted from February 19 to March 9, will employ a hybrid hosting model with India playing its fixtures in the UAE. A notable clash awaits on February 23, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to face off. The Indian squad, led by Rohit Sharma, includes key players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, positioning them strategically ahead of their opening encounter against Bangladesh on February 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)