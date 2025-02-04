Left Menu

Varun Chakravarthy Joins India's ODI Squad After Stellar T20I Performance

Varun Chakravarthy, following his impressive performance in the T20I series against England, has been included in India's ODI squad. His potential role in the team, particularly replacing other spinners, depends on his ODI performance. Chakravarthy's addition aims to maintain his form ahead of the Champions Trophy deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:29 IST
The Indian cricket team management has brought in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy into the ODI squad following his remarkable performance in the recent T20I series against England. The Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner's inclusion aims to sustain his momentum amid potential squad changes for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Chakravarthy, who bagged 14 wickets in five matches and earned the 'Player of The Series' title, may replace one of the existing four spinners in the Champions Trophy squad. The decision hinges on his performance in the impending ODIs, as selectors contemplate panel rearrangements before the February 12 deadline.

Despite his previous struggles on flat Dubai pitches, Chakravarthy's adaptability and recent form have bolstered his case. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in mind, head coach Gautam Gambhir is keen on facilitating Chakravarthy's encounter with formidable batsmen to prepare him for international contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

