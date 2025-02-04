Left Menu

Dortmund's Resurgence: From Despair to Hope Under Interim Leadership

Borussia Dortmund has rebounded strongly under interim coach Mike Tullberg, securing two wins and a draw after a losing streak. New coach Niko Kovac praised Tullberg's contribution, emphasizing confidence as key. Now in 11th place, Dortmund aims for a top finish to ensure future Champions League participation.

In a remarkable turnaround, Borussia Dortmund, under the guidance of interim coach Mike Tullberg, delivered a series of impressive performances that have reignited their season. With a record of two wins and a draw, the team has demonstrated its potential, said new coach Niko Kovac on Tuesday.

After assuming his role on Sunday, Kovac acknowledged the challenges ahead but praised the foundation Tullberg had established. Dortmund, previously enmeshed in a four-game losing streak, celebrated a significant Champions League victory against Shakhtar Donetsk, boosting their confidence.

Positioned at 11th in the Bundesliga, Dortmund eyes an upward trajectory, starting with the upcoming match against VfB Stuttgart. Kovac is committed to restoring the squad to its former glory, insisting that player confidence is paramount as they vie for a coveted spot in Europe's elite competition.

