Super Bowl Betting Frenzy Reaches Record High with $1.39 Billion

In a new milestone, Super Bowl betting is expected to hit a record legal handle of $1.39 billion in the United States. The American Gaming Association (AGA) announced the figure ahead of the much-anticipated match between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting the increasing popularity of legal sports betting.

Previously, the AGA accounted for all betting types, but with growing legal operations in many states, they now provide figures exclusively for legal wagers. This year's estimate is up by 11.2% from last year, showing significant industry growth since sports betting's legalization in 38 states and the District of Columbia after a 2018 Supreme Court ruling.

The Chiefs, aiming for a third consecutive NFL championship, are slight favorites over the Eagles. The AGA emphasizes how legal betting supports consumer protection and generates tax revenue, enhancing community benefits and amplifying the Super Bowl experience for fans nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)