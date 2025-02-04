Guardians of the Wicket: Pant vs. Rahul in Champions Trophy Selection

The spotlight is on Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as Indian cricket authorities deliberate over the crucial wicketkeeper-batter slot for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma face a tough call, with each player bringing distinct strengths to the table.

KL Rahul engaged in an extensive training routine, focusing on batting and honing his wicket-keeping skills, suggesting his potential selection as the primary gloveman. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant showcased his power-hitting prowess, concentrating solely on his batting technique.

The team's final composition could pivot around this decision, with Pant's explosive batting adding a left-handed angle to a predominantly right-handed top order. Meanwhile, Rahul's all-round competence provides stability. India's fast-bowling lineup, led by a rejuvenated Mohammed Shami, further underscores the team's preparation intensity ahead of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)