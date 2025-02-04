Left Menu

Italy's Golden Triumph: A Historic Win at 2025 Alpine Ski Championships

Italy claimed their first gold medal at the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships by defeating Switzerland in the mixed team parallel event in Saalbach. Sweden secured bronze, besting the U.S. Italians triumphed after a tie-break, showcasing a thrilling opening to the championships.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy clinched the first gold medal of the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships on Tuesday, triumphing in the mixed team parallel event held at the Austrian ski resort of Saalbach. The Italians edged out Switzerland in a closely contested final, underscoring their prowess on the slopes.

Sweden secured the bronze medal by defeating the 2023 champions, the United States, with a decisive 3-1 victory. The Italian team showcased resilience under pressure, initially trailing after Swiss wins but ultimately pulling through, with Alex Vinatzer leveling the score in a gripping final run.

This exhilarating start to the championships was marked by a vibrant opening ceremony featuring music and visual displays. The event drew the top 16 teams based on World Cup rankings, competing over 13 days for a total of 11 gold medals. The championships will continue with the women's super-G on Thursday, providing a platform for Lindsey Vonn's highly anticipated return to competitive skiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

