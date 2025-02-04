Italy's Golden Triumph: A Historic Win at 2025 Alpine Ski Championships

Italy clinched the first gold medal of the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships on Tuesday, triumphing in the mixed team parallel event held at the Austrian ski resort of Saalbach. The Italians edged out Switzerland in a closely contested final, underscoring their prowess on the slopes.

Sweden secured the bronze medal by defeating the 2023 champions, the United States, with a decisive 3-1 victory. The Italian team showcased resilience under pressure, initially trailing after Swiss wins but ultimately pulling through, with Alex Vinatzer leveling the score in a gripping final run.

This exhilarating start to the championships was marked by a vibrant opening ceremony featuring music and visual displays. The event drew the top 16 teams based on World Cup rankings, competing over 13 days for a total of 11 gold medals. The championships will continue with the women's super-G on Thursday, providing a platform for Lindsey Vonn's highly anticipated return to competitive skiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)