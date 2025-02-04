Chennai Singams Triumph in Dominant Victory Against Falcons Risers Hyderabad

In a decisive match-up at the Indian Street Premier League, the Chennai Singams delivered a resounding seven-wicket victory over Falcons Risers Hyderabad at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Tuesday. Successfully chasing the modest target of 65, the Singams sealed their win with ample time, completing the game with 2.5 overs remaining, according to the ISPL release.

Ketan Mhatre, the formidable opener for Chennai, launched an all-out assault on the Hyderabad bowling unit. In a whirlwind innings, he amassed 35 runs from just 12 balls, punctuated with two boundaries and four magnificent sixes. Following Mhatre's departure, Jagannath Sarkar propelled the chase with a steady 23 off 17 balls before Prashant Gharat struck the winning boundary.

Electing to field first, Chennai's strategy bore fruit early. Bowler Anurag Sarshar removed Hyderabad's Prabjot Singh in the first over, setting the tone. Although Kisan Satpute and Liton Sarkar attempted a recovery effort with a 28-run partnership, Venkatachalapathi Vignesh's delivery dismissed Kisan. Liton contributed 18 off 13, emerging as Hyderabad's top scorer. In the end, Chennai's Mohammad Zeeshan clinched standout bowling figures of 3-13, restricting Hyderabad to 64-9 in ten overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)