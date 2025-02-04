Left Menu

Warrington Wolves’ Tribute: Stadium Named After Darts Champion Luke Littler

Warrington Wolves will rename their stadium in honor of Luke Littler, the darts world champion, for one game against Catalans Dragons. Littler, just 18 and a local hero, will also lead the team out and showcase his trophy. Halliwell Jones holds the regular naming rights.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:38 IST
In a remarkable tribute, Warrington Wolves will temporarily rename their stadium after local darts prodigy Luke Littler for the team's opening home game against Catalans Dragons.

Littler, 18, who hails from the town and is an ardent fan of the club, expressed his joy over the honor on the Wolves' official website.

Known as 'The Nuke,' Littler made history as the youngest PDC world champion with an impressive 7-3 victory against Michael van Gerwen. He will lead the Wolves onto the pitch on February 21 and present his trophy during halftime celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

