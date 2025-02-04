ISL's Landmark Debut in Shillong Sparks Football Fever

Left Menu

The Indian Super League (ISL) is making its inaugural appearance in Shillong, Meghalaya, with NorthEast United FC set to host Mumbai City FC on February 7. Football fervor is palpable as NorthEast United FC's Redeem Tlang, native to Shillong, emphasizes the league's transformative impact on local football enthusiasts and youth talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:57 IST
NEUFC's Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan and Buanthanglun Samte celebrating. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) is poised for its inaugural appearance in Shillong, Meghalaya, with NorthEast United FC scheduled to face off against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7. Anticipation is building among local fans keen to see some of Indian football's biggest stars, including Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte, in action.

Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC, highlighted the significance of this occasion, noting the extraordinary football fandom in Shillong witnessed during their Durand Cup semi-final against Shillong Lajong. "The response was overwhelming, with tickets selling out swiftly and large queues forming for physical tickets," he shared, as per an ISL release.

Redeem Tlang, a key talent for NorthEast United and a native of Shillong, expressed his excitement about the ISL coming to his hometown. He urged locals to support the team and highlighted how the league's presence could inspire young players and contribute to the sport's growth. Tlang reminisced about football's cultural roots in Shillong, seeing this as an opportunity for the region's footballing culture to shine on a national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

