Dubey Dominates Day One at PGTI Qualifying School 2025

Pune's Divyansh Dubey leads the first round at the PGTI Qualifying School 2025, shooting a five-under 66 at Golmuri Golf Course, Jamshedpur. Ten others, including veteran Arjun Singh and amateur Anant Singh Ahlawat, follow closely on scores of 67. The tournament's second round will determine the top 80 players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:58 IST
Divyansh Dubey in action during Final Qualifying Stage of PGTI Qualifying School 2025 (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
Pune's rising golf star Divyansh Dubey showcased an impressive performance at the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025, firing a five-under 66 to seize the first-round lead at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. A tight cluster of ten golfers, including seasoned player Arjun Singh and amateur sensation Anant Singh Ahlawat, followed closely in tied-second with scores of 67.

The 21-year-old Dubey, who turned professional three years ago, began his round with a flourish, nabbing birdies on the 11th and 13th holes, where his precise approach shots landed tantalizingly close to the pin. Carrying forward his momentum, Dubey, a joint runner-up on last year's PGTI, capitalized on his strong back-nine play to collect three additional birdies, including a remarkable recovery from a water hazard.

Reflecting on his solid start, Divyansh Dubey commented, "I just stuck to my game plan and executed it well. The great start did me a lot of good. I drew confidence from a couple of good performances I had on the PGTI last year." The competition will now progress to its second round, after which the top 80 players, plus ties, will advance, with the top 32 earning full cards for the 2025 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

