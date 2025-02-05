Left Menu

Can Chiefs Stop Saquon Barkley's Historic Run?

Saquon Barkley has had a historic season in Philadelphia, amassing over 2,000 rushing yards and continuing his dominance in the postseason. As he eyes breaking Terrell Davis' single-season rushing record on his 28th birthday, the Chiefs emphasize the need for a united defensive strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 02:26 IST
The Chiefs' defense faces a daunting task this weekend: containing Eagles' star running back Saquon Barkley. Known for his explosive plays and astonishing leaps, Barkley has accumulated a staggering 2,000-plus rushing yards this season.

Barkley's accolades extended into the playoffs, where he added 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Chiefs' defensive end George Karlaftis highlighted the necessity for cohesive defense to stop him effectively.

With Barkley closing in on Terrell Davis' 1998 single-season rushing record, Sunday's game promises to be historic, especially as Barkley celebrates his 28th birthday with ambitions for a Super Bowl title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

