Chelsea Acquires Midfield Prodigy

Chelsea Football Club has announced the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne. Amougou has committed to an eight-year contract following his performance with 17 appearances in France's top-flight. The young player expressed his excitement and admiration for Chelsea's developmental approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:04 IST
Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the acquisition of young midfield talent Mathis Amougou from French side Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old, who has impressed with 17 appearances in France's top league, signed an eight-year contract with the Premier League giants.

Amougou expressed his delight at joining Chelsea, highlighting the club's commitment to nurturing young talent, a factor he deemed 'fantastic.' With the transfer, Chelsea aims to bolster their squad further, tapping into Amougou's potential to shine at Stamford Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

