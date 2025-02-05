Chelsea Acquires Midfield Prodigy

Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the acquisition of young midfield talent Mathis Amougou from French side Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old, who has impressed with 17 appearances in France's top league, signed an eight-year contract with the Premier League giants.

Amougou expressed his delight at joining Chelsea, highlighting the club's commitment to nurturing young talent, a factor he deemed 'fantastic.' With the transfer, Chelsea aims to bolster their squad further, tapping into Amougou's potential to shine at Stamford Bridge.

