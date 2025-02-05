Rory McIlroy's Strategic Mastery at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy has kicked off the new year with a strategic triumph at Pebble Beach, reminiscent of April's Masters anticipation. Known for his immense talent yet elusive Masters win, McIlroy's victory showcased a disciplined approach and strategy, inspired by Scottie Scheffler's consistent play.

McIlroy's impressive win marks the third consecutive year he's secured a title early in the season, following recent successes in Dubai. The golf star's focus remains on the major events, particularly the Masters, as he seeks to complete his career Grand Slam.

With disciplined strategies and inspiration from Scheffler, McIlroy is refining his mental approach, recognizing that his thought processes are key to future success. His goal is clear: to overcome mental barriers and achieve greatness in the majors this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)