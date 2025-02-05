LSG Takes Patient Approach with Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav

Former Indian pacer and current Lucknow Super Giants mentor, Zaheer Khan, has confirmed that the franchise is taking a cautious approach with emerging pace bowler Mayank Yadav. Following a challenging 2024 season marred by injuries, the team aims to solidify Yadav's role as a reliable long-term option.

Yadav, who swiftly gained attention with extraordinary performances in his debut IPL games, was sidelined by an abdominal injury. Despite a promising debut for India, another setback halted his progress. LSG's decision to invest Rs 11 crores in Yadav reflects their belief in his untapped potential.

Zaheer emphasized a strategic recovery roadmap, with collaboration from the National Cricket Academy, aiming for optimal performance and minimal injury risk. Meanwhile, Head Coach Justin Langer underscored the necessity for patience as Yadav evolves physically to sustain his pace-intensive role. The team's ambition resonates in the appointment of Rishabh Pant as captain, valuing his dynamic style to lead the squad into future challenges.

