Mumbai's Ranji Clash Relocated to Kolkata Amid Weather Concerns

The BCCI has announced a venue change for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between defending champions Mumbai and Haryana, moving the match from Lahli to Kolkata.

Scheduled from February 8 to 12, the decision was influenced by the potential impact of morning fog in Lahli due to receding winter conditions.

The Mumbai team, boasting 42 Ranji titles, will be strengthened by top players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane, while Haryana will feature the emerging talent Anshul Kamboj.

(With inputs from agencies.)