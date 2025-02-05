Left Menu

Mumbai's Ranji Clash Relocated to Kolkata Amid Weather Concerns

The BCCI has moved Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal from Lahli to Kolkata due to potential weather-related disruptions. The match, scheduled for February 8-12, will see Mumbai's star-studded team, with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane, compete against Haryana, featuring Anshul Kamboj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:12 IST
Mumbai's Ranji Clash Relocated to Kolkata Amid Weather Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI has announced a venue change for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between defending champions Mumbai and Haryana, moving the match from Lahli to Kolkata.

Scheduled from February 8 to 12, the decision was influenced by the potential impact of morning fog in Lahli due to receding winter conditions.

The Mumbai team, boasting 42 Ranji titles, will be strengthened by top players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane, while Haryana will feature the emerging talent Anshul Kamboj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025