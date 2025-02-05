Mumbai's Ranji Clash Relocated to Kolkata Amid Weather Concerns
The BCCI has moved Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal from Lahli to Kolkata due to potential weather-related disruptions. The match, scheduled for February 8-12, will see Mumbai's star-studded team, with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane, compete against Haryana, featuring Anshul Kamboj.
The BCCI has announced a venue change for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between defending champions Mumbai and Haryana, moving the match from Lahli to Kolkata.
Scheduled from February 8 to 12, the decision was influenced by the potential impact of morning fog in Lahli due to receding winter conditions.
The Mumbai team, boasting 42 Ranji titles, will be strengthened by top players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Ajinkya Rahane, while Haryana will feature the emerging talent Anshul Kamboj.
