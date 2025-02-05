Left Menu

Ashleigh Gardner: Leading the Charge for Gujarat Giants in the WPL

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been named captain of Gujarat Giants for the upcoming Women's Premier League. Taking over from Beth Mooney, Gardner aims to inspire the team with her tactical acumen. The Giants hope to improve their performance, supported by a blend of young and experienced talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:06 IST
Australian cricket sensation Ashleigh Gardner has been appointed as the captain of the Gujarat Giants for the Women's Premier League (WPL), commencing this February. The announcement follows Beth Mooney stepping down to focus on her batting role for the team.

Ashleigh Gardner has been a key player since debuting in 2017, amassing over 1400 runs and 78 wickets in T20Is. Known for her dynamic leadership, she has been an integral part of the Giants since the league's inception, with 324 runs and 17 wickets to her name so far.

The franchise owners and team management express high hopes for Gardner's captaincy, given her game awareness and leadership. Gardner, in response, looks forward to leading a talented squad to make the fans proud and enhance the team's standing in the league.

