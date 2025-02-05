Archery Thrills at 38th National Games: Finalists Set for Gold Battle

The archery events at the 38th National Games have reached a thrilling conclusion with the finalists in each individual category determined. In the women's recurve individual, renowned archer Deepika Kumari emerged victorious against Gatha Anandrao Khadake in a nail-biting tie-breaker, securing her place in the final.

Joining Deepika is Anshika Kumari, who delivered a stunning performance to best Komalika Bari, marking a significant upset as announced in the press release from the 38th National Games.

In the men's compound event, fans await a highly anticipated gold medal face-off between Hritik Sharma and Rajat Chauhan, who surpassed Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam and Kushal Dalal respectively in the semifinals. For the women, it's a showdown between Parneet Kaur and Deepshikha, promising an intense competition for the top podium spot.

The men's Indian round individual final will feature Manish and Subham, each clinching decisive victories over Adarsh Panwar and Chingakham Nelson Singh. In the women's category, Chandni Sahu and Laiphrakpam Rojina Devi are set to contend for the gold, following their semifinal triumphs. Meanwhile, semifinalists from both men's and women's events will compete for bronze.

