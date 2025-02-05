Haryana Steelers Launch Open Trials to Unearth Kabaddi Talent

The Pro Kabaddi League champions, Haryana Steelers, are set to spearhead a new initiative to nurture local talent by announcing open trials for kabaddi aspirants. Scheduled for February 8 at 8:30 AM, these trials will take place at the Multipurpose Hall at Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

Designed to encourage the youth to pursue kabaddi as a professional sport, this initiative underscores Haryana Steelers' commitment to building a robust sports ecosystem in the region. Divyanshu Singh, COO at JSW Sports, emphasized the fairness of the selection process, stating, "This open trial invites all aspiring players to join our academy and the Young Players Programme for PKL Season 11 Champions."

The team's coach, Manpreet Singh, expressed eager anticipation for discovering emerging talents, stating, "We are excited to engage with promising young players and offer them a chance to train with top professionals." The trials mark a significant stride in promoting the growth of kabaddi in Haryana, aiming to cultivate future stars and maintain the team's competitive prowess. (ANI)

