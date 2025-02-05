Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Launch Open Trials to Unearth Kabaddi Talent

The Pro Kabaddi League champions, Haryana Steelers, have announced open trials for aspiring kabaddi players on February 8 in Hisar. The initiative aims to nurture local talent and strengthen the team's competitive edge for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:56 IST
Haryana Steelers Launch Open Trials to Unearth Kabaddi Talent
Haryana Steelers lifting Pro Kabaddi League title (Image: Haryana Steelers/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pro Kabaddi League champions, Haryana Steelers, are set to spearhead a new initiative to nurture local talent by announcing open trials for kabaddi aspirants. Scheduled for February 8 at 8:30 AM, these trials will take place at the Multipurpose Hall at Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

Designed to encourage the youth to pursue kabaddi as a professional sport, this initiative underscores Haryana Steelers' commitment to building a robust sports ecosystem in the region. Divyanshu Singh, COO at JSW Sports, emphasized the fairness of the selection process, stating, "This open trial invites all aspiring players to join our academy and the Young Players Programme for PKL Season 11 Champions."

The team's coach, Manpreet Singh, expressed eager anticipation for discovering emerging talents, stating, "We are excited to engage with promising young players and offer them a chance to train with top professionals." The trials mark a significant stride in promoting the growth of kabaddi in Haryana, aiming to cultivate future stars and maintain the team's competitive prowess. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025