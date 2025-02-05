Indian Golfers Set to Shine: Avani Prashanth Debuts at Lalla Meryem Cup

In an exciting start to the Ladies European Tour (LET) season, experienced Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will be joined by debutant Avani Prashanth at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco's Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. While Dagar and Malik are seasoned players, Prashanth enters the pro scene after successfully transitioning through the LET Q-School.

Pranavi Urs, ranked 17th in last season's LET Order of Merit, will not participate in this event but is set to kick off her season next week at the Aramco Series in Riyadh. Joining her there will be Dagar, Malik, and Aditi Ashok. Diksha Dagar, who secured a top-10 finish in the 2024 Lalla Meryem Cup, aims to surpass her previous performance despite Pranavi's absence this year, following her fifth-place tie last season.

Avani Prashanth, a notable winner of several titles on the Women's Pro Golf Tour and a victor at the LET Access Series while still an amateur, is ready for her leap into the LET with a full schedule. She will be the first of the Indians to tee off alongside Spain's Blanca Fernandez and Thailand's Aunchisa Utama at 8:50 am. Tvesa Malik is paired with Finland's Sanna Nuutinen and Norwegian Dorthea Forbrigd at 1 pm, while Diksha Dagar starts with Slovenia's Pia Babnik and local star Ines Laklalech at 1:40 pm.

The competition will see defending champion Bronte Law, aged 29, return to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam as she looks to jumpstart her 2025 season with another triumphant run. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)