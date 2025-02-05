Left Menu

UEFA Sanctions European Clubs for Fan Misconduct

AS Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt have been penalized by UEFA for their fans' conduct during a recent Europa League match. Despite the disturbances, Roma won the match 2-0. Frankfurt faces fines totaling 25,000 euros, while Roma is fined 30,000 euros and has a partial stadium closure. FC Twente also received penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:18 IST
UEFA has imposed penalties on AS Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt following incidents involving their supporters during a recent Europa League match. The match saw fireworks being set off and fans clashing, but order was restored by stewards and police.

Roma won the game 2-0 and advanced to the playoffs, while Frankfurt qualified for the top-eight despite the loss. UEFA fined Frankfurt a total of 25,000 euros for the disruptions and stadium damages.

Roma received a 30,000-euro fine and will have a partial stadium closure at their next UEFA home game. Dutch club FC Twente also faced sanctions for crowd troubles during their match against Besiktas, with a 35,000-euro fine and stadium closure ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

