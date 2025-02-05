Left Menu

Balraj Panwar Shines: Defends Gold at National Games

Balraj Panwar, a rower from Haryana, defended his men's single scull gold at the National Games, showcasing his prowess as one of India's top rowers. Competing for Services, he clocked 7:26.68 to win. Services and Madhya Pradesh vied for rowing supremacy, each securing five golds in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehri | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:01 IST
Balraj Panwar Shines: Defends Gold at National Games
Balraj Panwar

At the National Games, Balraj Panwar reasserted his position as a leading rower in India by successfully defending his gold medal in the men's single scull event. Panwar, who hails from Haryana but represents Services, completed the 2km course in 7 minutes and 26.68 seconds.

The fiercely competitive rowing contest witnessed Services and Madhya Pradesh each clinching five gold medals. Panwar's victory followed his tight fourth-place finish at the Asian Games in China, providing a boost to his credentials as he progresses in his rowing career.

Other remarkable achievers included Madhya Pradesh's Khushpreet Kaur, who captured the women's single scull gold. The competition highlighted the robust training infrastructure of both Services and Madhya Pradesh, as athletes from these teams excelled in various events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025