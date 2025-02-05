Balraj Panwar Shines: Defends Gold at National Games

At the National Games, Balraj Panwar reasserted his position as a leading rower in India by successfully defending his gold medal in the men's single scull event. Panwar, who hails from Haryana but represents Services, completed the 2km course in 7 minutes and 26.68 seconds.

The fiercely competitive rowing contest witnessed Services and Madhya Pradesh each clinching five gold medals. Panwar's victory followed his tight fourth-place finish at the Asian Games in China, providing a boost to his credentials as he progresses in his rowing career.

Other remarkable achievers included Madhya Pradesh's Khushpreet Kaur, who captured the women's single scull gold. The competition highlighted the robust training infrastructure of both Services and Madhya Pradesh, as athletes from these teams excelled in various events.

