Left Menu

Rising Stars and Challenges: Mumbai Indians Women's Journey in WPL

Charlotte Edwards, Mumbai Indians' head coach, praises the depth of Indian cricket talent seen in the Women's Premier League. Reflecting on the team's past performances, Edwards sees room for growth and hopes for a stronger showing this season. She highlights key players and the WPL's role in developing domestic talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:21 IST
Rising Stars and Challenges: Mumbai Indians Women's Journey in WPL
Charlotte Edwards
  • Country:
  • India

Charlotte Edwards, head coach of Mumbai Indians, expressed optimism about the depth of talent in Indian cricket, particularly in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Speaking candidly about past performances, Edwards acknowledged that while the team did not achieve their full potential last season, the excitement surrounding young talents remains palpable.

Mumbai Indians, who secured G Kamalini alongside Sanskriti Gupta and Akshita Maheshwari in the auction, are gearing up for a promising season. Despite their challenges, Edwards underscored the team's unstoppable potential when playing at their best, drawing on her experience to nurture and grow the squad.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the WPL, Edwards noted the remarkable development of Indian domestic players, spotlighting Saika Ishaque's journey. The shift in form for some international players, like Issy Wong, also presents tactical decisions for the team. Edwards conveyed her commitment to improving fielding and power-hitting, aiming to elevate the team's performance further in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025