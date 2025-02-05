Rising Stars and Challenges: Mumbai Indians Women's Journey in WPL

Charlotte Edwards, head coach of Mumbai Indians, expressed optimism about the depth of talent in Indian cricket, particularly in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Speaking candidly about past performances, Edwards acknowledged that while the team did not achieve their full potential last season, the excitement surrounding young talents remains palpable.

Mumbai Indians, who secured G Kamalini alongside Sanskriti Gupta and Akshita Maheshwari in the auction, are gearing up for a promising season. Despite their challenges, Edwards underscored the team's unstoppable potential when playing at their best, drawing on her experience to nurture and grow the squad.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the WPL, Edwards noted the remarkable development of Indian domestic players, spotlighting Saika Ishaque's journey. The shift in form for some international players, like Issy Wong, also presents tactical decisions for the team. Edwards conveyed her commitment to improving fielding and power-hitting, aiming to elevate the team's performance further in T20 cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)