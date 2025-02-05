Joe Root Returns: A New Chapter in England's Cricketing Saga

Star batter Joe Root is optimistic about England's upcoming ODI series against India, acknowledging the synergy between their skills and coach Brendon McCullum's innovative cricketing approach.

Root, who last played an ODI in India during the 2023 World Cup, believes the current team setup offers 'endless possibilities.'

Root emphasizes the excitement surrounding the team's journey and the crucial role he plays in guiding England's promising young cricketers towards success.

(With inputs from agencies.)