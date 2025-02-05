Left Menu

FC Goa Aims to Continue Dominance Against Odisha FC in ISL Clash

In the upcoming ISL clash, FC Goa seeks to maintain their winning streak against Odisha FC at home. Having already secured a victory in the previous fixture, the Gaurs aim to bounce back from a recent loss, while Odisha FC looks to build on their recent momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:41 IST
FC Goa Aims to Continue Dominance Against Odisha FC in ISL Clash
OFC's Isak Vanlalruatfela celebrating after scoring. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa is set to take on Odisha FC in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) matchup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Thursday. Historically, the Gaurs have dominated this fixture, completing a league double in their last encounter on January 4 with a 4-2 win. FC Goa remains one of only two clubs, alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant, to maintain an unbeaten streak against an opponent, having defeated the Juggernauts seven times in 11 matches.

The Gaurs, however, are reeling from a 1-3 defeat to Jamshedpur FC that ended their impressive 12-game unbeaten run. They are determined to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season, last experiencing such a setback in April against Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC enters the matchup buoyed by their recent form, having secured a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC followed by a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC. Previously, the Juggernauts struggled on the road but have now managed to turn things around.

FC Goa currently stands third in the league with 33 points, just behind Jamshedpur FC, while Odisha FC sits three points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC. An impressive statistic for Odisha is their goal-scoring prowess, ranking second in the league with 36 goals and key players such as Diego Mauricio and Jerry Mawihmingthanga driving their offensive efforts. Meanwhile, FC Goa focuses on reclaiming their form, with head coach Manolo Marquez motivating his squad to rediscover their competitive edge. Both teams aim to secure crucial points in this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025