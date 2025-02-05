FC Goa Aims to Continue Dominance Against Odisha FC in ISL Clash

FC Goa is set to take on Odisha FC in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) matchup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Thursday. Historically, the Gaurs have dominated this fixture, completing a league double in their last encounter on January 4 with a 4-2 win. FC Goa remains one of only two clubs, alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant, to maintain an unbeaten streak against an opponent, having defeated the Juggernauts seven times in 11 matches.

The Gaurs, however, are reeling from a 1-3 defeat to Jamshedpur FC that ended their impressive 12-game unbeaten run. They are determined to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season, last experiencing such a setback in April against Mumbai City FC. Odisha FC enters the matchup buoyed by their recent form, having secured a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC followed by a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC. Previously, the Juggernauts struggled on the road but have now managed to turn things around.

FC Goa currently stands third in the league with 33 points, just behind Jamshedpur FC, while Odisha FC sits three points behind sixth-placed Mumbai City FC. An impressive statistic for Odisha is their goal-scoring prowess, ranking second in the league with 36 goals and key players such as Diego Mauricio and Jerry Mawihmingthanga driving their offensive efforts. Meanwhile, FC Goa focuses on reclaiming their form, with head coach Manolo Marquez motivating his squad to rediscover their competitive edge. Both teams aim to secure crucial points in this high-stakes encounter.

