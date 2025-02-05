Empire FC Poised for a Strong Comeback in BDFA 'C' Division League

Empire FC is determined to make a powerful return in the upcoming season of the Bengaluru District Football Association's 'C' Division league, which kicks off in late February.

In their inaugural season, Empire FC impressed by winning all group-stage matches in the 2023-24 BDFA 'C' Division league, only to fall short in the knockout round against Misaka United. Since then, the club has reinforced its roster with more skilled players and undergone rigorous training to prepare for the new challenge. Their confidence has been bolstered by a remarkable performance as runners-up in the BDFA Doulath Khan Memorial Knockout Tournament 2024-25.

Club President NKP Abdul Azeez expressed a positive outlook for the season ahead, reaffirming the club's dedication to football, passion, and social responsibility. He stated, 'Our journey in football has only just begun. Last season motivated us to strengthen our squad and improve our game. Our passion for the sport and desire to give back to society drive us to make an impact on the footballing ecosystem.'

Club Secretary Masoud Mohamed highlighted Empire's deep-rooted love for football and commitment to nurturing talent. 'After a promising first season, we are determined to elevate Empire FC. Our recent success in the BDFA Doulath Khan Memorial Knockout Tournament has fueled our confidence to compete at the highest level in the BDFA 'C' Division league.' With structured training, expert coaching, and talented players, Empire FC is set to tackle the league's challenges with renewed vigor, contributing to Karnataka's football culture and making a lasting impact on Bengaluru's football scene. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)