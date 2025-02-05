Cricket Ticket Black Market Bust Ahead of India-England ODI

In a significant crackdown on illegal ticket sales, police detained three men in Nagpur ahead of the highly anticipated India-England One Day International cricket match. The suspects were caught attempting to sell tickets for the match at the VCA Stadium for more than double their face value.

Authorities identified the accused as Manohar Hemandas Wanjani, 62, Rahul Bhaudas Ramteke, 38, and Rahul Dashrath Mohadikar, 34. They were found with several tickets priced at Rs 3,000 being sold for Rs 6,000, and Rs 800 tickets marked up to Rs 2,000 each.

This operation underscores the persistent issue of ticket scalping in sports, with law enforcement keen to curb illegal practices affecting genuine fans' access to events. The arrests aim to deter future instances of such sales and protect the integrity of sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)