NFL Set for Historic 2026 Game in Australia

The NFL announced on Wednesday that it will host its inaugural game in Australia in 2026 as part of its strategy to expand globally. Scheduled for Melbourne's MCG, the game will feature the Los Angeles Rams and is expected to kick off the teams' season opener.

With a fan base reaching 6.6 million across Australia, the NFL is tapping into a significant market. Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized the league's aim to become a global sport, citing Melbourne's sports-rich history as a fitting host city for the event.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan expressed excitement over the development, marking the first time an Australian state will host a regular season NFL game. The move is projected to benefit local jobs and businesses while offering fans a unique opportunity to witness American football at the iconic MCG.

(With inputs from agencies.)