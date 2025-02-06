Newcastle's Cup Glory: A Step to Wembley

Newcastle United secured a place in the League Cup final with an impressive 2-0 win against Arsenal, wrapping up a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory. The electrifying atmosphere at St James' Park was matched by Newcastle's dominant display on the field, leaving their opponents in disarray.

Jacob Murphy capitalized on a rebound in the 19th minute after Alexander Isak's shot struck the post, giving Newcastle an early lead. Anthony Gordon then took advantage of a defensive lapse to extend the lead in the 52nd minute. Arsenal's performance was marred by missed opportunities, crucially highlighted by Martin Odegaard's failure to score in a pivotal moment of the match.

As Newcastle fans celebrate another chance at silverware, the team will prepare to face either Liverpool or Tottenham at Wembley. Meanwhile, Arsenal will need to regroup and refocus on their Premier League campaign, hoping for redemption after a streak of disappointing performances in recent tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)