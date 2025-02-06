NFLPA Stands Firm Against 18-Game Season Proposal

NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell has emphatically dismissed the idea of increasing the NFL regular season to 18 games. He stated on Wednesday that "no one" among the players is interested due to the physical demands and insufficient recovery periods.

Commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned this week that improved safety and training could enable an 18-game season after the league added a 17th game in 2021. However, Howell disagreed, highlighting player concerns regarding physical strain.

Howell further questioned how the addition would align with the NFL's international ambitions, as the league plans its first game in Australia in 2026. While informal talks occurred, no formal negotiations on an 18-game season have been initiated.

