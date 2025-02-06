Global Expansion in Sports: From NFL in Australia to Golf Exemptions

The NFL announced on Wednesday its debut game in Australia set for 2026, furthering its international expansion. Hosted in Melbourne, the game will pit the Los Angeles Rams against an unnamed opponent as a potential season opener.

The NWSL reached a $5 million settlement over player abuse allegations. The fund aims to compensate affected players, while ongoing reforms address historic abuses by team officials in the league.

U.S. authorities seized $39.5 million worth of fake sports merchandise in a crackdown before the upcoming Super Bowl, confiscating over 214,000 counterfeit items in collaboration with the NFL and Homeland Security Investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)