Left Menu

Global Expansion in Sports: From NFL in Australia to Golf Exemptions

The expanding global footprint in sports sees the NFL announcing its first match in Australia, while major developments include the creation of LIV Golf exemptions for the U.S. Open, large-scale counterfeit goods seizures ahead of the Super Bowl, and a major settlement in the NWSL over abuse allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 05:23 IST
Global Expansion in Sports: From NFL in Australia to Golf Exemptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The NFL announced on Wednesday its debut game in Australia set for 2026, furthering its international expansion. Hosted in Melbourne, the game will pit the Los Angeles Rams against an unnamed opponent as a potential season opener.

The NWSL reached a $5 million settlement over player abuse allegations. The fund aims to compensate affected players, while ongoing reforms address historic abuses by team officials in the league.

U.S. authorities seized $39.5 million worth of fake sports merchandise in a crackdown before the upcoming Super Bowl, confiscating over 214,000 counterfeit items in collaboration with the NFL and Homeland Security Investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025