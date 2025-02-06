Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Expands Global Footprint with Northern Superchargers Acquisition

Sunrisers Hyderabad, an IPL franchise, has acquired the Northern Superchargers for GBP 100 million. This move follows similar investments by Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The acquisition marks SRH's second overseas investment, and aligns with Yorkshire CCC's long-term vision.

Updated: 06-02-2025 10:09 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad, a prominent franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has expanded its global sports investments by acquiring the Northern Superchargers in a deal valued at GBP 100 million. This acquisition makes them the third IPL team to invest in The Hundred, following the footsteps of the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Chief Executive, Sanjay Patel, expressed optimism about the agreement, highlighting that SRH's vision aligns closely with the values and aspirations of the club. Patel emphasized the significance of this partnership for the Northern Superchargers and Yorkshire, noting that further discussions and due diligence are underway before finalizing the contract.

This acquisition marks SRH's second significant overseas venture after securing ownership of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league. The Eastern Cape team, under the leadership of Aiden Markram, has proven its prowess by clinching two consecutive SA20 championships and advancing to the Qualifier 2 in this year's tournament.

