Sports World Buzz: Extensions, Trades, and Policies Shape the Week

The sports industry witnessed a flurry of activities this week as Lonzo Ball signed a contract extension with the Chicago Bulls amidst swirling trade rumors. The two-year, $20 million deal includes a club option for the second year, according to media sources.

Amid growing discontent, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at banning transgender women and girls from participating in female sports, claiming it would ensure fairness. Opponents argue the directive infringes on the rights of transgender athletes.

In a dramatic NBA trade, Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, while several players, including Andrew Wiggins, move to the Miami Heat in a multi-team deal. The trade highlights an active pre-deadline period as teams scramble to assemble their rosters.

(With inputs from agencies.)