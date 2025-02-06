Left Menu

Melbourne Stars Secure Legspinner Mitchell Swepson in Big Bash Coup

Melbourne Stars have recruited Queensland legspinner Mitchell Swepson on a three-year contract during the Big Bash League's player movement window. Swepson, a seasoned T20 player, has left Brisbane Heat following a decade of contributions. This move adds valuable experience and leadership to the Stars' lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:06 IST
Mitchell Swepson (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

In an impressive move during the Big Bash League's initial player movement window, the Melbourne Stars have signed Queensland legspinner Mitchell Swepson to a three-year contract. Swepson, who served as Brisbane Heat's acting captain during their recent season, has been a pivotal figure in the team's fortunes over the past decade.

Commenting on the transition, Swepson expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Brisbane Heat for their role in nurturing his T20 career. 'I'm really excited to sign for the Stars,' he told ESPNcricinfo, eager to collaborate with notable teammates like Marcus Stoinis and Peter Moores at the MCG next summer.

A noteworthy T20I player for Australia, Swepson hasn't appeared in international matches since 2022. Melbourne Stars General Manager, Blair Crouch, highlighted Swepson's potential impact, citing his experience and leadership skills, which are set to bolster the Stars' lineup. Meanwhile, in another strategic move, Melbourne Renegades signed Caleb Jewell on a two-year deal, alongside free agents Jason Behrendorff and Brendan Doggett.

(With inputs from agencies.)

