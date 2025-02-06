Jalibert Steps Up: France's Strategic Shift for Six Nations Clash
Matthieu Jalibert will take the flyhalf position in France's Six Nations clash against England, replacing the suspended Romain Ntamack. Despite initially opting for club duties, Jalibert was selected for his form and potential pairings. Damian Penaud returns from injury to start on the wing.
France's head coach Fabien Galthie announced the inclusion of Matthieu Jalibert at flyhalf for the upcoming Six Nations match against England, following Romain Ntamack's suspension. Jalibert, previously receded to his Bordeaux club, now finds himself as Galthie's key choice due to his form and ability to enhance team dynamics.
Galthie emphasized there is no internal strife over this selection, asserting that decisions are made based on player performance and team needs. Jalibert's promotion follows Ntamack's red card from a previous match against Wales, necessitating an adjustment in strategy.
Jalibert returns rejuvenated, having spent time away from the national setup, and is accompanied by Damian Penaud, who resumes his position on the wing after recovering from a toe injury, strengthening France's attacking options for the crucial competition.
