France's head coach Fabien Galthie announced the inclusion of Matthieu Jalibert at flyhalf for the upcoming Six Nations match against England, following Romain Ntamack's suspension. Jalibert, previously receded to his Bordeaux club, now finds himself as Galthie's key choice due to his form and ability to enhance team dynamics.

Galthie emphasized there is no internal strife over this selection, asserting that decisions are made based on player performance and team needs. Jalibert's promotion follows Ntamack's red card from a previous match against Wales, necessitating an adjustment in strategy.

Jalibert returns rejuvenated, having spent time away from the national setup, and is accompanied by Damian Penaud, who resumes his position on the wing after recovering from a toe injury, strengthening France's attacking options for the crucial competition.

