Niraj Kumar Triumphs at National Games, Claims Gold

Niraj Kumar of the Indian Navy claimed the gold medal in the men's 50-metre rifle 3 positions event at the National Games, defeating Paris Olympics medalists. With a score of 464.1, he outperformed his rivals Swapnil Kumar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar who took bronze and silver, respectively.

The Indian Navy's Niraj Kumar emerged victorious at the National Games, securing the gold medal in the men's 50-metre rifle 3 positions event. His remarkable score of 464.1 edged out top competitors, including Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kumar.

Competing for the Services Sports Control Board, the 25-year-old Niraj demonstrated consistent excellence, adding another accolade to his impressive record, which already includes World Championship and Asian Championship medals.

In another highlight, Haryana's Suruchi Singh and Parmod clinched the gold in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event, capping off the shooting competitions at the Games.

