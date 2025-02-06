Niraj Kumar Triumphs at National Games, Claims Gold

The Indian Navy's Niraj Kumar emerged victorious at the National Games, securing the gold medal in the men's 50-metre rifle 3 positions event. His remarkable score of 464.1 edged out top competitors, including Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kumar.

Competing for the Services Sports Control Board, the 25-year-old Niraj demonstrated consistent excellence, adding another accolade to his impressive record, which already includes World Championship and Asian Championship medals.

In another highlight, Haryana's Suruchi Singh and Parmod clinched the gold in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event, capping off the shooting competitions at the Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)