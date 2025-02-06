Left Menu

Kohli's Knee Woes: Clouds Over India's Champions Trophy Preparations

Virat Kohli's sore right knee forced him out of the first ODI against England. Concerns grow for India's plans with the Champions Trophy approaching. The management hopes Kohli returns for the remaining matches. His condition remains under observation without immediate scans conducted at this time.

Nagpur | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:34 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • India

Virat Kohli was forced to miss the first ODI against England due to a sore right knee, casting uncertainty over India's Champions Trophy preparations. The team management is concerned about his availability for the remaining matches in the series.

The series is crucial for India as it serves as the final preparation stage for the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting in February. Kohli's absence raises fresh concerns, especially with ongoing doubts about pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed little about Kohli's condition, confirming only that he was sidelined due to his knee issue. The 36-year-old star will either head to Bengaluru for a check-up at the National Cricket Academy or join his team in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

