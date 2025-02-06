Kohli's Knee Woes: Clouds Over India's Champions Trophy Preparations

Virat Kohli was forced to miss the first ODI against England due to a sore right knee, casting uncertainty over India's Champions Trophy preparations. The team management is concerned about his availability for the remaining matches in the series.

The series is crucial for India as it serves as the final preparation stage for the upcoming Champions Trophy, starting in February. Kohli's absence raises fresh concerns, especially with ongoing doubts about pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed little about Kohli's condition, confirming only that he was sidelined due to his knee issue. The 36-year-old star will either head to Bengaluru for a check-up at the National Cricket Academy or join his team in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)