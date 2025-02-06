Left Menu

Willian's Triumphant Return to Fulham

Willian, former Brazil international, has returned to Fulham until the end of the season. After leaving Fulham in August, the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea player briefly joined Olympiacos before turning free agent in January. Willian is eager to contribute positively to Fulham once more.

In a surprising move, former Brazilian international Willian has rejoined Fulham for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, who previously played for Arsenal and Chelsea, had left Fulham in August after two years and subsequently moved to the Greek club Olympiacos in September.

Speaking to the club's official website, Willian expressed his excitement about his return, stating, "I'm really happy to be back here and motivated to perform well." He previously made 58 appearances for Fulham, scoring nine goals, primarily as a left winger or attacking midfielder.

