Las Palmas Captain Kirian Rodriguez Faces Cancer Relapse
Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez has experienced a cancer relapse and will undergo chemotherapy. Previously diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Rodriguez missed much of the 2022-23 season. Having played 213 matches for the club, he will pause his career again due to this health setback.
Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez is facing a cancer relapse and is set to undergo chemotherapy, as announced by the LaLiga club on Thursday.
The 28-year-old midfielder had previously missed a significant portion of Las Palmas' 2022-23 season in Spain's second division after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer impacting the lymphatic system.
"Yesterday, I was informed of my cancer relapse. I will need to pause my career once again and undergo another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease," Rodriguez shared at a news conference. Despite his health challenges, Rodriguez has been dedicated to Las Palmas, making 213 appearances, including playing in 21 of their 22 league games this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
