Las Palmas Captain Kirian Rodriguez Faces Cancer Relapse

Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez is facing a cancer relapse and is set to undergo chemotherapy, as announced by the LaLiga club on Thursday.

The 28-year-old midfielder had previously missed a significant portion of Las Palmas' 2022-23 season in Spain's second division after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer impacting the lymphatic system.

"Yesterday, I was informed of my cancer relapse. I will need to pause my career once again and undergo another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease," Rodriguez shared at a news conference. Despite his health challenges, Rodriguez has been dedicated to Las Palmas, making 213 appearances, including playing in 21 of their 22 league games this season.

