Las Palmas Captain Kirian Rodriguez Faces Cancer Relapse

Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez has experienced a cancer relapse and will undergo chemotherapy. Previously diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, Rodriguez missed much of the 2022-23 season. Having played 213 matches for the club, he will pause his career again due to this health setback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:33 IST
Las Palmas captain Kirian Rodriguez is facing a cancer relapse and is set to undergo chemotherapy, as announced by the LaLiga club on Thursday.

The 28-year-old midfielder had previously missed a significant portion of Las Palmas' 2022-23 season in Spain's second division after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer impacting the lymphatic system.

"Yesterday, I was informed of my cancer relapse. I will need to pause my career once again and undergo another round of chemotherapy to fight the disease," Rodriguez shared at a news conference. Despite his health challenges, Rodriguez has been dedicated to Las Palmas, making 213 appearances, including playing in 21 of their 22 league games this season.

