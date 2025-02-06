Left Menu

Unsolicited Kiss Sparks Backlash in Spanish Soccer

During the 2023 women's World Cup, an unsolicited kiss from former Spanish soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales overwhelmed Jenni Hermoso. Testimonies from her teammates Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes, and Laia Codina highlighted the incident's emotional toll, sparking national outrage against sexism in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:38 IST
In an unfolding saga that has gripped the nation, former Spanish soccer federation head Luis Rubiales' controversial kiss during the 2023 women's World Cup has sparked widespread condemnation. The incident left soccer star Jenni Hermoso crying and exhausted, as revealed in testimonies to the High Court this week.

The court heard from key figures in women's soccer, including 2021 and 2022 Ballon D'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who witnessed the emotional aftermath on their victorious return. Rubiales, 47, faces accusations of sexual assault and alleged attempts to coerce Hermoso into misleading statements about the kiss.

Barcelona skipper Irene Paredes was among the first to grasp the severity of the situation, noting the immediate impact on Hermoso and her teammates. As the trial progresses, the judge has scheduled Rubiales and his associates to testify in February, marking a pivotal moment in the case.

