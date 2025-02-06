Italy Gears Up for Wales Showdown with Strategic Line-Up Shift

Italy's head coach Gonzalo Quesada has shown confidence in his team's capabilities by making a single alteration for this weekend's Six Nations clash against Wales. Niccolo Cannone steps in for Dino Lamb in the second row, marking the only adjustment.

Having experienced their finest Six Nations last year with victories over Scotland and Wales, Italy remains hopeful even after a 31-19 setback against Scotland. Their optimism is bolstered by Wales' ongoing 13-match losing streak, including a recent heavy defeat by France.

Historically, Italy has triumphed over Wales twice in the last three encounters outside their homeland. This Saturday, they aim to secure their first victory over the Welsh on home soil since 2007, making the Stadio Olimpico showdown crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)