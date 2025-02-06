Faletau's Return: A Beacon of Hope for Wales Against Italy

Veteran loose forward Taulupe Faletau is set to return for Wales as they seek to end a 13-match losing streak in the Six Nations against Italy. Coach Warren Gatland expressed optimism, identifying Faletau as the potential catalyst for the team's success.

Faletau, a 34-year-old British & Irish Lions player, was last seen with the national team when they triumphed over Georgia in the 2023 World Cup. Despite having faced several injuries recently, Faletau's comeback is seen as a morale booster.

Wales' recent 43-0 defeat to France has increased the pressure, but Gatland remains hopeful, focusing on the players' efforts and the upcoming challenges in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)