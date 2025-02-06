Faletau's Return: A Beacon of Hope for Wales Against Italy
Wales are hoping for a turnaround in their 13-match losing streak in the Six Nations with the return of seasoned player Taulupe Faletau. Coach Warren Gatland views Faletau as the X-factor to boost team morale and performance ahead of their critical match against Italy.
Veteran loose forward Taulupe Faletau is set to return for Wales as they seek to end a 13-match losing streak in the Six Nations against Italy. Coach Warren Gatland expressed optimism, identifying Faletau as the potential catalyst for the team's success.
Faletau, a 34-year-old British & Irish Lions player, was last seen with the national team when they triumphed over Georgia in the 2023 World Cup. Despite having faced several injuries recently, Faletau's comeback is seen as a morale booster.
Wales' recent 43-0 defeat to France has increased the pressure, but Gatland remains hopeful, focusing on the players' efforts and the upcoming challenges in the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
