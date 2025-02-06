Shubman Gill's Heroics Lead India to Victory in First ODI Against England
India vice-captain Shubman Gill's impressive fifty, aided by Shreyas Iyer's quickfire innings, guided India to a four-wicket victory over England in Nagpur. Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana's bowling brilliance ensured England was restricted to 248. The teams will now face off in the second ODI in Cuttack.
In a thrilling first ODI, India's vice-captain, Shubman Gill, showcased his batting prowess, anchoring the team's successful run chase against England in Nagpur. Gill's undefeated 87, comprising 14 boundaries, was imperative in the Men in Blue's four-wicket victory at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill emphasized the importance of not going too much on the back foot and credited Shreyas Iyer's impactful knock of 59 for pushing England on the defensive. Gill highlighted his favorite shot—a pull through midwicket—and discussed the challenges posed by the pitch which was reportedly double-paced.
England, after winning the toss, managed to post 248 runs courtesy of half-centuries from captain Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana's superb bowling prevented England from setting a bigger target. As the series progresses, both teams are now gearing up for the second match in Cuttack.
