Left Menu

Chief Minister Dhami Celebrates Cycling Champs at National Games

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored cycling champions at the 38th National Games, Rudrapur, engaging with athletes and evaluating arrangements. He lauded the event's impact across Uttarakhand, highlighting improved athletic performance and infrastructural developments. The Games, inaugurated by PM Modi, will conclude with Home Minister Amit Shah in Haldwani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:24 IST
Chief Minister Dhami Celebrates Cycling Champs at National Games
The third day of cycling competition witnessed thrilling action. (Photo- 38th National Games website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented medals to cycling champions during the 38th National Games, held at the Velodrome in Rudrapur. The ceremony, watched by Dhami himself, saw the Chief Minister interacting with athletes and even cycling on the track, showcasing his commitment to sports.

The Chief Minister awarded medals to the top-performing teams: Services Sports Control Board secured gold, Punjab took silver, and Rajasthan bronze in the men's team pursuit distance 4000 meters. Dhami also dined with players, ensuring their accommodations were satisfactory, with athletes expressing their satisfaction with the arrangements.

Highlighting the games' significance, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the event on January 28 from Dehradun. With around 20,000 people involved, these games have generated widespread enthusiasm across Uttarakhand. The competition serves as an inspiration for young athletes, showcasing improved sports infrastructure and performance, with Uttarakhand players securing 33 medals so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025