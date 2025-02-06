Chief Minister Dhami Celebrates Cycling Champs at National Games

On Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented medals to cycling champions during the 38th National Games, held at the Velodrome in Rudrapur. The ceremony, watched by Dhami himself, saw the Chief Minister interacting with athletes and even cycling on the track, showcasing his commitment to sports.

The Chief Minister awarded medals to the top-performing teams: Services Sports Control Board secured gold, Punjab took silver, and Rajasthan bronze in the men's team pursuit distance 4000 meters. Dhami also dined with players, ensuring their accommodations were satisfactory, with athletes expressing their satisfaction with the arrangements.

Highlighting the games' significance, he mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the event on January 28 from Dehradun. With around 20,000 people involved, these games have generated widespread enthusiasm across Uttarakhand. The competition serves as an inspiration for young athletes, showcasing improved sports infrastructure and performance, with Uttarakhand players securing 33 medals so far.

