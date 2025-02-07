Left Menu

Liverpool's Dominant Display Books Wembley Final Spot

Liverpool has reached the League Cup final with a resounding 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, completing a 4-1 aggregate win. Goals from Gakpo, Salah, Szoboszlai, and van Dijk clinched the comeback, setting up a final against Newcastle United. Manager Arne Slot is eyeing multiple trophies this season.

Updated: 07-02-2025 04:12 IST
Holders Liverpool secured their place in the League Cup final with a formidable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, clinching a 4-1 aggregate win at Anfield on Thursday. This commanding performance overturned a first-leg deficit, thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk.

Newcastle United awaits Liverpool in the final after defeating Arsenal 2-0, 4-0 on aggregate. Liverpool's progress to their 15th League Cup final continues under Dutch manager Arne Slot, who is guiding the club to a possible four-trophy season. Liverpool leads the Premier League and advances in other competitions.

Tottenham's manager, Ange Postecoglou, faced a frustrating game with injury woes and a debut for Mathys Tel in a challenging situation. Spurs failed to hit the target, and Liverpool's depth shined. The defeat extends Tottenham's silverware drought since the 2008 League Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

