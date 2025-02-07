Richarlison's Injury Woes Continue: Tottenham Striker Faces New Setback

Tottenham Hotspur's striker Richarlison is facing yet another injury setback after a suspected calf problem emerged during the team's heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinal.

The injury prompted coach Ange Postecoglou to substitute the Brazilian international just before halftime, further adding to the club's list of injured players.

Richarlison's stint at Tottenham has been marred by injuries, including calf, groin, and hamstring issues, since his transfer from Everton in 2022. Liverpool's victory on aggregate secures them a spot against Newcastle in the final on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)