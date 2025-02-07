Left Menu

Josh Allen: MVP of the NFL 2024 Season

Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season. He secured the award over Lamar Jackson by throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns, along with rushing for 12 additional touchdowns during the regular season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:11 IST
Josh Allen: MVP of the NFL 2024 Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has claimed the prestigious title of NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, announced last Thursday. This marks his first time earning the coveted award.

Allen achieved this honor by outperforming Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. His impressive statistics include 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and an additional 12 touchdowns scored on the ground.

This accolade solidifies Allen's position as one of the elite players in the league, highlighting his dual-threat capability as both a passer and a runner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025