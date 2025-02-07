Josh Allen: MVP of the NFL 2024 Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has claimed the prestigious title of NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, announced last Thursday. This marks his first time earning the coveted award.

Allen achieved this honor by outperforming Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. His impressive statistics include 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and an additional 12 touchdowns scored on the ground.

This accolade solidifies Allen's position as one of the elite players in the league, highlighting his dual-threat capability as both a passer and a runner.

(With inputs from agencies.)