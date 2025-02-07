Josh Allen: MVP of the NFL 2024 Season
Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season. He secured the award over Lamar Jackson by throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns, along with rushing for 12 additional touchdowns during the regular season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:11 IST
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has claimed the prestigious title of NFL Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, announced last Thursday. This marks his first time earning the coveted award.
Allen achieved this honor by outperforming Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. His impressive statistics include 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdown passes, and an additional 12 touchdowns scored on the ground.
This accolade solidifies Allen's position as one of the elite players in the league, highlighting his dual-threat capability as both a passer and a runner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement