Shreyas Iyer's Unexpected Call: From Movie Night to Match Hero

Shreyas Iyer had an unexpected interruption to his movie night on Wednesday, when a call from India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, made him aware of an impromptu responsibility. Due to Virat Kohli's knee injury, Iyer was chosen to step in and play the series opener against England.

Iyer proved his mettle with an authoritative half-century, scoring 59 off 36 balls, leading India to successfully chase down England's score of 249 in under 39 overs. This decisive performance helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Promising young player Yashasvi Jaiswal made his ODI debut, partnering at the top with Sharma. Shubman Gill, who dropped down to accommodate Jaiswal, scored an impressive 87 runs. With Kohli's return uncertain, India's batting strategy, especially their use of Jaiswal, is a key focus as they prepare for the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)